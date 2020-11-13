November 13, 2020
Corona
'I Don't Intend To Retract My Tweets Or Apologise,' says Kunal Kamra On Contempt Charge

Kamra had criticised the Supreme Court for granting interim bail to Arnab Goswami in an abetment to suicide case on Wednesday.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 November 2020
'I Don’t Intend To Retract My Tweets Or Apologise,' says Kunal Kamra On Contempt Charge
Kunal Kamra
File Photo
'I Don’t Intend To Retract My Tweets Or Apologise,' says Kunal Kamra On Contempt Charge
outlookindia.com
2020-11-13T14:39:59+05:30
Also read

Stand-up comic Kunal Kamra on Friday said that he will not apologise to the Supreme Court for his recent tweets criticising the apex court. In a statement today, Kamra said, “All that I tweeted was from my view of the Supreme Court of India giving a partial decision in favour of a Prime Time Loudspeaker… I don’t intend to retract my tweets or apologise for them. I believe they speak for themselves.”

Kamra had criticised the Supreme Court for granting interim bail to Republic Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami in an abetment to suicide case on Wednesday. During the hearing, a bench headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Indrani Chatterjee noted that Bombay High Court had intervened in a matter of "personal liberty" in its refusal to grant bail to the Republic TV editor.

Kamra's tweets criticised Justice DY Chandrachud and circulated morphed images of the Supreme Court premises.

On Thursday, Attorney General KK Venugopal had granted permission to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Kamra. “The tweets which I am extracting below are not only in bad taste but clearly cross the line between humour and contempt of the court”, Venugopal said in his letter to one of the applicants who had sought consent of the top law officer for initiation of contempt proceedings against Kamra.

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

