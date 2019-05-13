Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah on Monday dared West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to arrest him and raised the "Jai Shri Ram" slogan at an election rally in Joya Nagar.

Addressing a large gathering, he said: "Mamata Ji, I am chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' from this stage and going to Kolkata. I challenge you to arrest me."

After his dare to Banerjee, Shah implored the people on stage and attendees to raise their fists in the air and chant "Jai Shri Ram."

#WATCH BJP President Amit Shah in Joynagar, West Bengal: Mamata didi, I am chanting Jai Shri Ram here & leaving for Kolkata, arrest me if you have guts. pic.twitter.com/gw7yg8bHHU — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2019

Last week, in a video, Banerjee was seen expressing displeasure after a group of people shouted “Jai Shri Ram” while her convoy was passing through West Midnapore district’s Chandrakona area.'

The BJP West Bengal unit had also shared the video on Twitter handle and wrote: “Why is Didi so upset with chants of Jai Shri Ram and why does she call it galagali?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also recently criticised West Bengal CM for opposing the Jai Shri Ram slogans.

In a recent interview with a TV channel, when Mamata was asked about the controversy, she said, "I don't force anyone to chant our slogans. Our slogan is Vande Mataram."