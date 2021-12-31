Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Hyderpora Encounter Probe Was Transparent, Politics Swayed Its Authenticity: J&K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh, said he felt hurt over irresponsible utterances of a section of political leaders in Kashmir (on Hyderpora Encounter's investigation), adding that counting votes on the dead bodies is their mission.

Hyderpora Encounter Probe Was Transparent, Politics Swayed Its Authenticity: J&K DGP
DGP Dilbag Singh of Jammu and Kashmir Police | PTI

Trending

Hyderpora Encounter Probe Was Transparent, Politics Swayed Its Authenticity: J&K DGP
outlookindia.com
2021-12-31T19:36:36+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 31 Dec 2021, Updated: 31 Dec 2021 7:36 pm

Asserting that some people are engaged in "soft separatism" by cleverly supporting militancy, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Friday termed Hyderpora operation "neat and clean" and asked political leaders questioning the ‘clean chit’ given to the forces to submit evidence to investigation panels.

He said he felt hurt over irresponsible utterances of a section of political leaders in Kashmir, adding that counting votes on the dead bodies is their mission.

"We definitely felt hurt over this kind of utterances. It is irresponsible on the part of certain people, who are not part of the investigation and do not know anything about the probe on the ground to make such remarks,” Singh said at a press conference here.

Related Stories

Hyderpora encounter: Omar slams SIT statement on ‘speculative’ remarks on report

SIT In Hyderpora Encounter Case Threatens Legal Action Against Those Rejecting Its Clean Chit

Hyderpora Encounter: Amir's Father Approaches HC Demanding Body's Return

He was replying to questions on the statements made by political leaders against the probe by the local police in connection with Hyderpora encounter.

A Pakistani terrorist and three other persons were killed in Hyderpora on November 15 and the police had claimed that all the slain men had links to militancy. The families of the three, alleging foul play, had said they were innocent, prompting the police to order the inquiry.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Separately, a magisterial probe was also ordered by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha in the encounter which was one of the rare operations carried out jointly by the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police within the city limits.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Deputy Inspector General of Police Central Kashmir Sujit Kumar had Wednesday threatened legal action against the political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir for making "speculative" statements about the investigation.

JK DGP made it clear that the operation was neat and clean and done in a professional manner.

"We have made it crystal clear that the operation was neat and clean. It was transparent…,” he said.

The top cop also said the utterances by the political leaders were in violation of law.

"We have made it clear that those utterances are somehow violative of law. May be at some stage, if people do not mend their ways, law will take its own course,” he said.

He also asked those raking up the issue to present the evidence before the investigation panels.

"… if anybody has any evidence, he can present it before two panels of the magisterial inquiry and SIT,” he said.

Asked if such people should be brought to book, Singh said if one looks at the cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act is (UAPA), some of them have already been accounted for.

"We will definitely be looking for more evidence against the people, who in any way have supported militancy,” he said.

“These people are into soft separatism. We have taken action against some of them. We will be looking for more evidence. No one is above law,” the DGP added.

Tags

PTI DGP Dilbag Singh Kashmir Hyderpora Encounter National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

World Braille Day: Remembering Helen Keller's Contribution To Linguistic Education

World Braille Day: Remembering Helen Keller's Contribution To Linguistic Education

Alpha To Delta And Now Omicron: A Look At All Covid-19 Variants And Those That Aren't

Jharkhand: Maoist Attack On Ex BJP MLA Leaves His Two Bodyguards Dead

Newsflash| Covid-19: West Bengal Records Highest Ever Single Day Spike

Himachal: Rohtang Tunnel Remains Shut For Tourists After Heavy Snowfall, IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Rain

Criminal Case To Be Registered Against Channi If Sad-BSP Voted To Power: Badal

Covid-19: Delhi Govt Asks Private Hospitals To Reserve 40 Percent Beds For Covid Patients

Opposition Parties Slam Sidhu Over Poll Promises

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

Let It Snow

Let It Snow

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

Top Upcoming Crime Shows 2022

Top Upcoming Crime Shows 2022

Advertisement

More from India

As COVID-19 Cases Spike, Mumbai Civic Body Modifies Sealing Rules For Buildings

As COVID-19 Cases Spike, Mumbai Civic Body Modifies Sealing Rules For Buildings

'Bulli Bai' App Row: BSP MP Accuses Modi Govt Of Being 'apathetic' Towards Muslim Women

'Bulli Bai' App Row: BSP MP Accuses Modi Govt Of Being 'apathetic' Towards Muslim Women

Congress Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala Tests Covid-19 Positive

Congress Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala Tests Covid-19 Positive

Mumbai Reports 10,860 New Covid Cases, 34% Higher Than Monday

Mumbai Reports 10,860 New Covid Cases, 34% Higher Than Monday

Read More from Outlook

Battleground Maldives: The Key To Indo-Chinese Strategic Control Over The Indian Ocean

Battleground Maldives: The Key To Indo-Chinese Strategic Control Over The Indian Ocean

Seema Guha / The Maldives has witnessed a battle for influence between India and China. For now, India is in the driver’s seat but will that change in future?

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Outlook Web Desk / Health insurance should be put in the 5 per cent GST slab and senior citizens should be exempt from GST. Tax deduction should be increased from Rs 25,000 to at least Rs 50,000.

2nd Test, Day 2: India Take 58-run Lead Against South Africa

2nd Test, Day 2: India Take 58-run Lead Against South Africa

Jayanta Oinam / At the close of play on Tuesday, India reached 85/2 after Shardul Thakur's seven-wicket haul. South Africa were all out for 229.

Despite Narratives, Amazon Is As Indian As You’d Want A Company To Be, Says Amit Agarwal

Despite Narratives, Amazon Is As Indian As You’d Want A Company To Be, Says Amit Agarwal

Suchetana Ray / Amazon remains bullish on India despite narratives against its foreign origin, accusations of killing India’s kiranas and flouting FDI laws.

Advertisement