March 03, 2021
Hyderabad: Man Stabs Software Engineer For Turning Down Marriage Proposal

The woman's refusal to marry him appeared to be the primary reason for the attack.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 March 2021
Representational image.
A man allegedly attacked a woman software engineer and injured her using a knife, at her residence in Hyderabad, for turning down his marriage proposal, police said.

She has been admitted to a hospital with multiple cut injuries and was out of danger, they said.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening.

The woman's mother, who rushed to the rescue of her daughter, suffered minor injuries.

The assailant, who works in a prominent beauty and hairstyling salon, was known to the woman for about two years.

The woman's refusal to marry him appeared to be the primary reason for the attack, they said, adding further investigation was on.

(With PTI inputs.)

