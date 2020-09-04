'Humane' Side Of Police Came To Fore During COVID-19 Pandemic: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged women police personnel to engage women in Jammu and Kashmir to prevent youth from taking to terrorism at an early stage itself.

Virtually addressing IPS probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy here, Modi also said the 'humane' side of the police force in the country has come to fore during the coronavirus pandemic.

The human face of Khaki uniform has been engraved in the public memory due to the good work done by police specially during this #COVID19 pandemic: PM Modi during his virtual address to young IPS officers at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad https://t.co/zdwdt8SUmY — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020

Responding to a woman probationer, Modi heaped praises on the people of the union territory, saying they were "lovely" people.

"I am very connected to these people. They treat you with so much love...we have to stop those who take the wrong path. Women can do that. Our women personnel can use mothers (in J&K)…if we do that in the initial stages itself, it will be very useful," he said.

He also noted that yoga and pranayama were great ways to beat the stress.

Yoga & Pranayam is good for all those working under stress. If you do any work from your heart, you will always benefit. You will never feel stressed no matter how much work is there: PM Modi to young IPS officers of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad https://t.co/NGFZftchxi pic.twitter.com/Un0ZGV86MO — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020

