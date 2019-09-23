'Howdy, Modi': Trump Receives Standing Ovation As He Vows to Fight 'Radical Islamic Terrorism'

﻿
Addressing a crowd of more than 50,000 spectators at the NRG Stadium, Trump said, 'India and the US are committed to protect innocent civilians from radical Islamic terrorism.'

Outlook Web Bureau 23 September 2019
US President Donald Trump speaks at the "Howdy, Modi" event in Houston. (ANI)
India and the US are committed to eradicating Islamic terrorism and protecting innocent civilians, said US President Donald Trump on Sunday, sharing the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Howdy, Modi! event.

"To keep our communities safe, we must protect our borders Border security vital to USA," he added.

Trump received a standing ovation from the Indian-American community over his remark.

The US President's comment comes close on the heels of India's last month decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Trump also exuded confidence in the Prime Minister and said that Modi is doing a great job with the people of India.

"I am so thrilled to be here with one of America's greatest friend PM Modi of India. PM Modi is doing a great job with the people of India," he said.

Upon his arrival, Trump was welcomed by Modi who hailed the US President for his sense of leadership.

Modi, in his style, vouched for Trump ahead of 2020 presidential polls, saying "ab ki baar Trump sarkar" - modifying the 'Ab ki Baar Modi sarkar' slogan coined for the 2014BJP election campaign.

(With inputs from ANI)

