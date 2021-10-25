HM Shah Pays Obeisance At Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple In J&K’s Ganderbal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday paid obeisance at the revered Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said Shah visited the temple complex nestled among majestic chinar trees at Tullamulla area in Ganderbal in the morning.

Shah was seen donning traditional Kashmiri attire including pheran.

He offered prayers at the temple of Mata Ragnya Devi, alongside Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Shah arrived here on Saturday on a three-day visit of Jammu and Kashmir.

Immediately after his arrival on Saturday, he visited the family of police officer Parvaiz Ahmad who was killed by militants in June this year.

Later that day, Shah reviewed the security scenario at a meeting held at Raj Bhawan here.

He held an interaction with members of the newly set-up youth clubs in the valley later that evening.

On Sunday, Shah visited Jammu where he also addressed a public rally. (With PTI inputs)