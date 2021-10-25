Advertisement
Monday, Oct 25, 2021
HM Shah Pays Obeisance At Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple In J&K's Ganderbal

Home Minister Amit Shah visited the revered temple located in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district at Tumulla village on Monday morning.

HM Amit Shah visits Kheer Bhawani temple in J&K. (File photo-Representational image) | PTI

2021-10-25T12:16:09+05:30
Published: 25 Oct 2021, Updated: 25 Oct 2021 12:16 pm

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday paid obeisance at the revered Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said Shah visited the temple complex nestled among majestic chinar trees at Tullamulla area in Ganderbal in the morning.

Shah was seen donning traditional Kashmiri attire including pheran.

He offered prayers at the temple of Mata Ragnya Devi, alongside Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Shah arrived here on Saturday on a three-day visit of Jammu and Kashmir.

Immediately after his arrival on Saturday, he visited the family of police officer Parvaiz Ahmad who was killed by militants in June this year.

Later that day, Shah reviewed the security scenario at a meeting held at Raj Bhawan here.

He held an interaction with members of the newly set-up youth clubs in the valley later that evening.

On Sunday, Shah visited Jammu where he also addressed a public rally. (With PTI inputs)

Outlook Web Desk Amit Shah Manoj Sinha Srinagar J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Union Home Minister Kheer Bhawani Temple National
