‘His Ideas Are Our Guiding Light’: Tributes Pour In For Swami Vivekananda On His Death Anniversary

Also read
Today marks the 119th death anniversary of spiritual leader Swami Vivekananda. The world-renowned leader breathed his last on July 4, 1902, at Belur Math in West Bengal.
Regarded as one of India’s finest intellectuals, Vivekananda’s philosophies of yoga and Vedanta are very popular all over the globe. His teachings laid emphasis on the power of meditation and they particularly focussed on inculcating an attitude of positive change in youngsters.
On the occasion of his death anniversary various leaders paid tributes to him.
“On this day in 1902, Swami Vivekananda attained Mahasamadhi. We shall forever remain indebted to him for his teachings on individual freedom, social equality and justice into the Indian ethos. His thoughts & ideas are our guiding light, even today,” TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted.
On this day in 1902, Swami Vivekananda attained Mahasamadhi.— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 4, 2021
We shall forever remain indebted to him for his teachings on individual freedom, social equality and justice into the Indian ethos. His thoughts & ideas are our guiding light, even today.
To honour Vivekananda, renowned sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik shared an image of one of his sand arts and wrote, Remembering Shri #SwamiVivekananda on his Death anniversary. A message from #SwamiVivekananda, inspired whole world "youth call for peace" One of my SandArt.”
Remembering Shri #SwamiVivekananda on his Death anniversary .— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 4, 2021
A message from #SwamiVivekananda, inspired whole world "youth call for peace" One of my SandArt. pic.twitter.com/G217T6kPLV
Meanwhile Union home minister Amit Shah said that Vivekananda’s teachings, inspiring thoughts and efforts helped in the development of the nation.
"Swami Vivekananda is synonymous with Indianness, infinite knowledge and positive energy. He paved way for the upliftment and welfare of mankind. His teachings, inspiring thoughts and efforts helped in the development of the nation. He made the philosophy and culture of India resonate in the world. I bow at the feet of such a great man,” he tweeted.
à¤¯à¥Âà¤Âà¤ªà¥Âà¤°à¤µà¤°à¥Âà¤¤à¤Â à¤¸à¥Âà¤µà¤¾à¤®à¥Â à¤µà¤¿à¤µà¥Âà¤Âà¤¾à¤¨à¤Âà¤¦ à¤Âà¥Â à¤®à¤¾à¤¤à¥Âà¤° à¤Âà¤Â à¤µà¥Âà¤¯à¤Âà¥Âà¤¤à¤¿ à¤¨à¤¹à¥Âà¤Â à¤¬à¤²à¥Âà¤Âà¤¿ à¤Âà¤Â à¤Â à¤®à¤° à¤µà¤¿à¤Âà¤¾à¤°, à¤Âà¤Â à¤¸à¤®à¥Âà¤¦à¥Âà¤§ à¤Âà¥Âà¤µà¤¨à¤¶à¥Âà¤²à¥Â à¤¹à¥Âà¤Âà¥¤ à¤µà¥Âà¤Â à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥Âà¤Âà¥Âà¤°à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥Âà¤®à¤¾à¤£ à¤®à¥Âà¤Â à¤Â à¤¸à¥Âà¤ªà¤°à¥Âà¤¶à¤¯à¤¤à¤¾ à¤µ à¤Âà¤¾à¤¤à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤¦ à¤Âà¥Â à¤¬à¤¡à¤¼à¥Â à¤¬à¤¾à¤§à¤¾ à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¤¤à¥Â à¤¥à¥Âà¥¤ à¤Âà¤¨à¥Âà¤¹à¥Âà¤Âà¤¨à¥Â à¤¯à¥Âà¤µà¤¾à¤Âà¤Â à¤®à¥Âà¤Â à¤¨à¤Â à¤Âà¥Âà¤¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤Âà¤¾à¤Âà¥Âà¤¤ à¤Âà¤° à¤Âà¤¨à¥Âà¤¹à¥Âà¤Â à¤¸à¤¶à¤Âà¥Âà¤¤ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ à¤Âà¥Â à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥Âà¤®à¤¾à¤£ à¤®à¥Âà¤Â à¤Â à¤ªà¤¨à¤¾ à¤¯à¥Âà¤Âà¤¦à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¦à¥Âà¤¨à¥Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤²à¤¿à¤Â à¤ªà¥Âà¤°à¥Âà¤°à¤¿à¤¤ à¤Âà¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¥¤ pic.twitter.com/N0iULMnAqU— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 4, 2021
Paying homage to his spiritual guru, Assam Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted,
“The life, ideals and teachings of #SwamiVivekananda fascinated me right from my young days. I feel everyone should read about him to have peace and bring positive change in life. Paying homage to the great son of Bharat Mata on his punnyatithi.”
The life, ideals and teachings of #SwamiVivekananda fascinated me right from my young days. I feel everyone should read about him to have peace and bring positive change in life.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 4, 2021
Paying homage to the great son of Bharat Mata on his punnyatithi. @vkendra pic.twitter.com/J1xyYv8mpa
Vivekananda is best known for his speech at the World's Parliament of Religions held in Chicago in 1893.
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
West Indies Vs South Africa, 5th ODI, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Series Deciding WI-SA Cricket Match
EXPLAINER: If Marijuana Isn't Thought To Enhance Performance, Why Is It Banned?
Allahabad HC Denies Bail To Man Who Posted Obscene Photos Of Ex Online