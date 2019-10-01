Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, Jain Refugees Won't Leave India, They Will Get Citizenship: Amit Shah In Bengal

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday claimed that West Bengal and Article 370 go a long way in time because it was a Bengali, Shyama Prasad Mookerji, who waged the first war against the provision and gave his life for its abrogations.

Addressing a public-awakening programme on NRC in Kolkata, Shah also said that Mookerjee had first raised the slogan of "Ek Nishan, Ek Vidhan aur Ek Pradhan" (One symbol, one flag, one prime minister).

Accusing chief minister Banerjee of "spreading lies", Shah said he assures Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist and Christian refugees, "you will not be forced to leave India by the Centre."

"Before NRC, we will bring Citizenship Amendment Bill, which will ensure these people get Indian citizenship," Shah said.

Taking a veiled jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Shah said some people say we are outsiders here; "I want to tell such people that read the history."



"During the partition, the entire Bengal was about to go to Pakistan. Then, it was our leader, Shyama Prasad Mookherji, who revolted and formed West Bengal, " the BJP president claimed.

Lauding Mookerji, he said: "Today, if West Bengal is a part of the Union of India, it is the result of the revolt of Shyama Prasad Mookherji."

Thanking the people of West Bengal for reposing their faith in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shah said the party could cross the 300-seat mark only due to Bengal's contribution.

"After 73 years, you gave us 18 seats, and in response, PM Modi abrogated Article 370 and 35A in the first session of the Parliament," he said.

