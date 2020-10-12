Himachal CM Jairam Thakur Tests Positive For COVID-19, Goes Into Home Isolation

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur went into home isolation after he was tested positive for coronavirus infection.

The CM took to Twitter to announce the news. He wrote, "A few days ago, due to in contact with a corona positive person, I was quarantined at my residence for the past one week, due to some symptoms of the virus from last two days, I got a Covid-19 test done today, which has been reported positive. I am isolated in my official residence on the advice of doctors."

