October 12, 2020
Corona
Himachal CM Jairam Thakur Tests Positive For COVID-19, Goes Into Home Isolation

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur went into home isolation after he was tested positive for coronavirus infection.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 October 2020
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur
File photo
outlookindia.com
2020-10-12T14:27:02+05:30

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur went into home isolation after he was tested positive for coronavirus infection.

The CM took to Twitter to announce the news. He wrote, "A few days ago, due to in contact with a corona positive person, I was quarantined at my residence for the past one week, due to some symptoms of the virus from last two days, I got a Covid-19 test done today, which has been reported positive. I am isolated in my official residence on the advice of doctors."

