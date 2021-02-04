Himachal Police Smash International Drug Racket, Heroin Valued At Rs 25 Cr Seized

Tightening the noose around powerful drug mafia with international links, Himachal Pradesh police arrested a 38-year-old African national from lvory Coast residing in Delhi.

Director-general of police Sanjay Kundu said the police have seized 6.297 kg of heroin and 362 grams of ganja from the possession of the accused, whose house was raided at New Delhi on the basis of clues provided by two youths earlier arrested in connection with drug peddling at Bhuntar (Kullu).

The international price of the seized drugs is estimated to be around Rs 25 crore. The accused has been brought to Kullu for interrogation.

“This man does not have a valid visa and he was living in India illegally, for which action under section 14 of the Foreigner Act has also been taken against him. The accused is the alleged kingpin of heroin trade and has been supplying the same across India since many years,” he told media persons at police headquarters.

According to Kundu, Kullu police busted this racket as part of the bigger drive against the drug mafia.

Kullu police made this breakthrough after two local youths were arrested a few days back with around 55 grams of heroin was recovered from an SUV they were traveling in at Bhunter. A case under section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act was registered and a Chevrolet Beat was also seized.

Since , Kullu police have arrested 23 foreign nationals for drug trafficking, out of whom 17 are African nationals.

“Their finances will also be investigated and we will attach their ill-gotten assets with the help of central agencies,” he said.

In 2020, a total of 1,538 NDPS cases were registered, 351.018 kg of charas and 6.751 kg of heroin seized. Altogether, 2,044 Indians and 14 foreigners were arrested in these cases.

In January-, a total of 149 NDPS cases have been registered and 179.195 kg charas and 840.286 grams of were heroin seized and 188 people arrested.

