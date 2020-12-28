Health Minister Tests Covid Positive

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kr. Choubey has tested positive for Covid-19. Taking to twitter today, he said that he is under isolation following doctor's advice. "After getting initial symptoms of corona I got myself tested for Covid today and the report came back positive. My health is fine and I'm following all the guidelines in home isolation as prescribed by doctors."

He also requested people who got in touch with him in the last few days to undergo home isolation and get themselves tested for coronavirus

