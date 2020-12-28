December 28, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Health Minister Tests Covid Positive

Health Minister Tests Covid Positive

Ashwini Kr. Choubey said that he is under isolation following doctor's advice.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Health Minister Tests Covid Positive
Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Kumar Choubey
Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
Health Minister Tests Covid Positive
outlookindia.com
2020-12-28T18:37:05+05:30

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kr. Choubey has tested positive for Covid-19. Taking to twitter today, he said that he is under isolation following doctor's advice. "After getting initial symptoms of corona I got myself tested for Covid today and the report came back positive. My health is fine and I'm following all the guidelines in home isolation as prescribed by doctors."

He also requested people who got in touch with him in the last few days to undergo home isolation and get themselves tested for coronavirus

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Doctor Steals Police Car After Being Caught For Drink Driving, Takes Cops For A Ride

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau COVID-19 Coronavirus Covid-19 test National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos