He Suffers From 'Mental Perversion': Sushma Swaraj On Azam Khan's Sexist Comment

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday slammed Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan for making an objectionable comment against Lok Sabha Deputy Chairman Rama Devi saying he suffers from "mental perversion" and deserves a stringent punishment to preserve the dignity.

"Azam Khan is known for making such statements which prove that he suffers from mental perversion. The statement that he made while addressing a lady Chairperson crossed all limits of decency. He deserves a stringent punishment to preserve the dignity and decorum of the House," Sushma Swaraj said in a tweet.

Her remarks came a day after the while participating in a discussion on the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 on Thursday, Khan made a remark directed at Devi, who was presiding over the House, drawing objections from the treasury benches.

Devi, a member from Bihar's Sheohar, herself objected to the sexist remark and ordered it be expunged from Parliament records.

The Samajwadi Party MP's remarks has created a furore in the Lower House on Thursday as several BJP MPs raised the matter during the Zero Hour on Friday.

(IANS)