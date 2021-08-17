‘Haven’t Compromised My Ideology': Sushmita Dev After Joining TMC

August 17, 2021
Former Congress leader Sushmita Dev resigned from the party, without giving any reason behind her decision.

Former Congress leader Sushmita Dev joins TMC. (File photo)
PTI
Denying having compromised her ideology former Congress leader Sushmita Dev on Tuesday said her joining of Trinamool Congress is “unconditional”.

"I don't think I have compromised my ideology in joining the TMC… My joining the TMC is unconditional and I will take any responsibility given to me by Mamata Banerjee,” Dev said after joining TMC in presence of senior party leaders Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O'Brien in Kolkata.

Dev, who was the chief of the women's wing of the Congress however has maintained silence over resigning from the party.

A former MP, Dev was the national spokesperson of the grand old party and the chief of the All India Mahila Congress.

She sent her resignation letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, sources said, but offered no reason for her quitting.

“In my 30 years in politics, I haven't demanded anything from the Congress high command,” Dev said. (With PTI inputs)

