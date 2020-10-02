Hathras Rape: Upper Caste Community Allegedly Comes Out In Support Of Rapists

The nation has been left shell-shocked after a series of brutal sexual assaults were reported. Even before the anger and protest over the alleged gang-rape and death of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh subsided, three more heinous crimes against women have surfaced – two in Uttar Pradesh and one in Madhya Pradesh.

Protests and candle marches were held in several parts of Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, and Maharashtra on Wednesday after news reports claimed that the Uttar Pradesh Police “forcibly” cremated the body of the Hathras rape victim on Tuesday night.

For the past few days, social media have been full of calls for hanging the alleged culprits, public execution, encounter killing, mob lynching to give justice to the Hathras victim who was allegedly gang-raped by four men on September 14.

On the contrary, the upper community in UP held a protest to support the accused. They demanded a fair inquiry in the case.

According to PTI, the victim had gone to the fields with her mother, where the accused allegedly abducted her. She was found badly injured in nearby fields. The girl had been beaten and tortured so badly that she had bitten on her own tongue in pain when the accused attempted to strangle her.

Earlier, a group known as ‘Savarna Parishad’ had come out in support of the four accused, who are all upper-caste men.

However, after the nationwide outrage, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has said three-member SIT team has been assigned to look into the case and assured that justice will be delivered.

(With PTI inputs)

