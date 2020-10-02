Hathras Case: Section 144 Imposed Around India Gate, No Gathering Allowed

Ahead of the planned protests around India Gate, Delhi Police said that no gathering is allowed around India Gate due to restrictions imposed under Section 144.

They also said that gathering of up to 100 people is permissible at Jantar Mantar and that too with prior permission of the competent authority.

“The general public is hereby informed that in view of DDMA order dated 03.09.2020 a total gathering up to 100 persons is permissible at the designated place i.e. Jantar Mantar and that too with prior permission of the competent authority."

“No gathering is permissible around India Gate due to imposition of Section 144 CrPC,” New Delhi DCP Eish Singhal tweeted.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were detained near the UP border on Thursday as they tried to enter the state to go to Hathras and meet the family of the 19-year-old woman who was allegedly gang-raped. She passed away at a Delhi hospital this week, triggering massive protests and outrage across the country over police inaction.

