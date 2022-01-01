Haryana: Landslide Kills Two In Bhiwani Mine, Two Injured, Several Feared Trapped

In a tragic landslide on Saturday, two people were killed and while many are feared trapped after a portion of stone mine crashed down on them at Haryana's Bhiwani's Dadam mining area in Tosham Tehsil.

According to police, half-a-dozen dumper trucks and some machines were buried under the debris caused by the landslide which occurred around 9 am in Tosham block.

They said three people have so far been taken out of the debris and of them, two have died.

"Two people have died in the incident," said Bhiwani Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Raghuvir Shandilya.

The CMO also added that the deceased have been identified as Toofan Sharma (30), a native of Bihar, and Binder (23), who hailed from Baganwala in Haryana's Jind district.

Haryana Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Twitter, "Saddened by the unfortunate landslide accident in Dadam mining zone at Bhiwani. I am in constant touch with the local administration to ensure swift rescue operations and immediate assistance to the injured,"

Saddened by the unfortunate landslide accident in Dadam mining zone at Bhiwani. I am in constant touch with the local administration to ensure swift rescue operations and immediate assistance to the injured. — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) January 1, 2022

Haryana Agriculture Minister JP Dalal has reached the site to take a stock of the situation.

"Three people have been rescued and sent to hospital. We are making all efforts to save lives," he said.

The exact reason of the stone mine collapse is yet to be ascertained.

The workers were reportedly travelling to another site when the landslide took place and they got trapped in their vehicles.

Dadam mining area and Khanak Pahari have been witnessing large scale mining activities after the National Green Tribunal lifted its ban on mining work in the area.

Previously, two-month ban was imposed by the green court to put a check on pollution which was lifted on Thursday and the mining work resumed only on Friday.

(Source of information- NDTV & Hindustan Times)