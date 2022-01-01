Advertisement
Saturday, Jan 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Haryana: Landslide Kills Two In Bhiwani Mine, Two Injured, Several Feared Trapped

According to Haryana Agriculture Minister JP Dalal, three people have been rescued so far while 15 to 20 people are feared trapped along with more than half a dozen vehicles.

Haryana: Landslide Kills Two In Bhiwani Mine, Two Injured, Several Feared Trapped
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

Haryana: Landslide Kills Two In Bhiwani Mine, Two Injured, Several Feared Trapped
outlookindia.com
2022-01-01T16:38:30+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 01 Jan 2022, Updated: 01 Jan 2022 4:38 pm

In a tragic landslide on Saturday, two people were killed and while many are feared trapped   after a portion of stone mine crashed down on them at Haryana's Bhiwani's Dadam mining area in Tosham Tehsil.

According to police, half-a-dozen dumper trucks and some machines were buried under the debris caused by the landslide which occurred around 9 am in Tosham block.

They said three people have so far been taken out of the debris and of them, two have died. 

"Two people have died in the incident," said Bhiwani Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Raghuvir Shandilya.

The CMO also added that the deceased have been identified as Toofan Sharma (30), a native of Bihar, and Binder (23), who hailed from Baganwala in Haryana's Jind district.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Haryana Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Twitter, "Saddened by the unfortunate landslide accident in Dadam mining zone at Bhiwani. I am in constant touch with the local administration to ensure swift rescue operations and immediate assistance to the injured," 

Haryana Agriculture Minister JP Dalal has reached the site to take a stock of the situation.

"Three people have been rescued and sent to hospital. We are making all efforts to save lives," he said.

The exact reason of the stone mine collapse is yet to be ascertained.

The workers were reportedly travelling to another site when the landslide took place and they got trapped in their vehicles.

Dadam mining area and Khanak Pahari have been witnessing large scale mining activities  after the National Green Tribunal lifted its ban on mining work in the area.

Previously,  two-month ban was imposed by the green court to put a check on pollution which was lifted on Thursday and the mining work resumed only on Friday.

(Source of information- NDTV & Hindustan Times)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Manohar Lal Khattar Haryana Stone Mine Collapse Vehicles Trapped National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

PM Modi Releases Rs 20,900 Crore Financial Aid To Farmers Under PM-KISAN Scheme

PM Modi Releases Rs 20,900 Crore Financial Aid To Farmers Under PM-KISAN Scheme

Registration Begins For Covid-19 Vaccination For Children In 15-18 Age Group: Health Minister

India, Pakistan Continue With 31-Year-Old Practice of Exchanging Nuclear Installations

Police To Run DNA Test Suspecting Slain JeM Militant's Involvement In Pulwama Attack

Sands Of Time - Part 6 | The Biggest Star In The World Who Turned Down Frank Capra

NC, PDP workers protest after detention of their leaders

Farmers' 121-day-long stir ends after MLA Pankaj Singh intervenes

NEWSFLASH | Vaishno Devi Stampede: Two Members Of Inquiry Committee Visit Katra

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Advertisement

More from India

Low-key welcome of New Year in Mumbai amid rise in COVID-19 cases, prohibitory orders

Low-key welcome of New Year in Mumbai amid rise in COVID-19 cases, prohibitory orders

India And Pakistan Forces Bring In New Year By Exchanging Sweets At LoC

India And Pakistan Forces Bring In New Year By Exchanging Sweets At LoC

What Is The Future Of The Liberal Arts In Asia?

What Is The Future Of The Liberal Arts In Asia?

'Changes Imminent In Party, Cabinet In Poll Year': Himachal CM On What Lies Ahead In 2022

'Changes Imminent In Party, Cabinet In Poll Year': Himachal CM On What Lies Ahead In 2022

Read More from Outlook

What Does This ‘Wanted Maoist’ From Jharkhand Want? ‘Clothes, Food And A Pair Of Oxen’

What Does This ‘Wanted Maoist’ From Jharkhand Want? ‘Clothes, Food And A Pair Of Oxen’

Ashutosh Sharma / The status of basic human rights remains unchanged in the insurgency-hit Jharkhand since the coalition government came to power two years ago.

Vaishno Devi Stampede: 12 Dead, Several Injured In J&K As Crowds Swelled On New Year

Vaishno Devi Stampede: 12 Dead, Several Injured In J&K As Crowds Swelled On New Year

Outlook Web Desk / Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh reached the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital to visit the injured devotees while two members of the inquiry committee reached Katra to review situation.

Happy New Year 2022 To Sports Fans: World Cups, Asian Games Headline Annual Calendar

Happy New Year 2022 To Sports Fans: World Cups, Asian Games Headline Annual Calendar

Koushik Paul / 2022 will a huge year for sports. From top cricketing events, football action to big multi-sports events, the new year will be a veritable treat for India's sports fans.

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

T.M. Krishna / Artistes are a fragile species who need constant reaffirmation and cultural validation

Advertisement