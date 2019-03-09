Hardcore Female Maoist Carrying Reward Of Rs 5 Lakh Surrenders

A female member of Naxal urban network who carried cash reward of Rs 5 lakh on her head surrendered before police in Naxal-hit Rajnandgaon district about 76 km from Chhattisgarh’s state capital Raipur, on Saturday.

“The Naxal identified as Sarita alias Sushila alias Rekha Mandavi was wanted in connection with eight Naxals incidents,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajnandgaon Kamlochan Kashyap said.

According to police, Sarita had joined Naxal outfit in 2011 as a member of Korche area committee. In 2012 she was shifted to Darrekasa area committee and in 2012 she was appointed as guard of Central Committee Member (CCM) Deepak Teltumde where she worked till 2018.

In 2018 she was made a member of CCM and she was active as a member of Naxal urban network, police informed.

She was also part of Naxal team that had carried out a deadly ambush attack on police party in the jungles of Gatapar in Rajnandgaon district in October 2017 wherein two police personnel had lost their lives.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Durg Himanshu Gupta handed over immediate financial relief of Rs 10,000 after the surrender. She will be rehabilitated as per the policies of Chhattisgarh government, police said.