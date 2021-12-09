Happy Birthday Sonia Gandhi: PM Modi And Others Wish Congress Chief On 75th Bday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted Congress president Sonia Gandhi on her birthday.

Gandhi, the longest-serving president of her party, turned 75 on Thursday.

Modi tweeted, "Best wishes to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. Praying for her long life and good health."

Best wishes to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. Praying for her long life and good health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2021

Other BJP leaders such as Nitin Gadkari also shared wishes for Gandhi,

Birthday greetings to the President of the Indian National Congress party Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. May you be blessed with good health and long life. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 9, 2021

Delhi Cheif Minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted his wishes

Birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. Praying for her long and healthy life. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 9, 2021

Gandhi completed two years as interim Congress chief in August this year.



