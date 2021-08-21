Five Militants Killed In Two Encounters In Kashmir

Five militants were killed in two separate encounters with the police and the army at two different places in Pulwama district of south Kashmir in the past 24 hours.

The police said on Saturday morning three militants of the Jaish-e-Mohammad militant outfit were killed in a gunfight in the forests of the Nagbaeran area of Tral in Pulwama.

The police said the encounter started in the upper reaches of the forest area of Nagbaeran Tral after the police and the Army started search operation. The police said during the encounter three unidentified militants, who were affiliated with Jaish Mohammad outfit, were killed.

On Friday two militants were killed in the Khrew area of Pulwama. The police identified the killed militants as Musaib Ahmad Bhat of Khrew and Muzamil Ahmad Rather of Chakoora Pulwama. Police said they belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen militant group.

Defense Ministry spokesman Emran Mosavi, here said: “They (security forces) drew a heavy volume of fire from terrorists hiding in the village. The forces quickly isolated the house (where they were holed up), ensuring that other innocent civilians were not caught in the crossfire. The terrorists were asked to surrender time and again but refused. Intermittent exchange of fire continued throughout the night.”

He said operation in Khrew was launched at 1:00 am on Friday. “At around 6:30 am, one of the two tried to escape from the house by firing on the troops, but he was soon neutralized,” Emran said. He said the second militant was contained in the house by the troops on the ground and was later killed.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine