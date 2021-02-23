Gujarat Municipal Election Results 2021: BJP Registers Big Lead, Congress Distant Second

As per the initial trend, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has won 11 seats in Bhavnagar, 16 in Rajkot, and 17 in Vadodara. In Jamnagar, the BJP has won 18 seats so far while Congress and BSP have won three each, according to The Indian Express.

The State Election Commission (SEC) has said an average 46.08 per cent turnout was registered during voting which was held between 7 am and 6 pm on Sunday. Ahmedabad recorded the lowest turnout of 42.51 per cent, while Jamnagar saw the highest turnout of 53.38 per cent, followed by 50.72 per cent in Rajkot, 49.46 per cent in Bhavnagar, 47.84 per cent in Vadodara and 47.14 per cent in Surat.

Voting took place on Sunday in 576 seats across six municipal corporations.

Votes are being counted for 192 seats across 48 wards in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, 120 seats across 30 wards in the Surat Municipal Corporation, 76 seats across 19 wards of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation, 72 seats across 18 wards in the Rajkot Municipal Corporation, 52 seats across 13 wards in the Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation and 64 seats across 16 wards in the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation.

Polling for 576 seats in 144 wards across six civic bodies –Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar - was held on Sunday (February 21).

All these civic bodies are being currently ruled by the BJP.

"Designated staff would begin the counting of votes from 9 am on Tuesday at various counting centres in these six cities. People can watch live updates on our website," said MV Joshi, secretary, State Election Commission.

Of the total 1.14 crore voters registered in these major cities of Gujarat, 52.83 lakh had cast their ballots, the SEC said in a release.

Elections to 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats are scheduled on February 28.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine