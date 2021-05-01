May 01, 2021
Poshan
Gujarat: Hospital Attendant Held For Allegedly Raping 55-Year-Old Patient

The incident occurred in Rajkot city on Thursday, officials said

01 May 2021
An attendant at a government hospital in Gujarat’s Rajkot city was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a 55-year-old patient, officials said.
An attendant at a government hospital in Gujarat’s Rajkot city was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a 55-year-old patient, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Hitesh Zala (35), police said.

According to the victim’s complaint, the accused came to her ward during the wee hours of Thursday and raped her.

The victim was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday after she developed breathing difficulties. She had later tested negative for Covid-19, post which she was assaulted, inspector L L Chavda of Pradymannagar police station said.

Manoharsinh Jadeja, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 2, said that the accused has been handed over to the "crime against women cell" and that further investigation will be conducted.

According to the victim’s complaint, she had not resisted the accused out of fear.

There were four to five other patients were present in the ward at the time of the alleged incident, Chavda said.

The matter came to light when the victim narrated the ordeal to her family over the phone, following which a complaint was registered, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

