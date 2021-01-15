Gujarat Govt Examining Anti-Conversion Laws Of UP, MP: Nitin Patel

The Gujarat government is studying laws enacted by government of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh to curb "forced religious conversions by marriage", said Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Friday.

Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, both states ruled by the BJP, have enacted religious freedom laws to put an end to conversion through marriage or by any other fraudulent means.

These laws against inter-faith marriages as an alleged ploy for conversion provide for long prison terms and heavy fines for those who violate these laws.

"Some people indulge in trapping or alluring or cheating Hindu girls to marry them. But we have seen that most of the time such girls regret taking this step as they and their families are never happy in such situations.

"This also creates division in the society," Patel said in reply to a question.

Patel was speaking to reporters after attending an event organised by the VHP to start the drive for raising donations for the upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh governments have formed laws to stop this kind of activities so that there is no tension between different communities," he said.

"The Gujarat government has also received many such representations from different organisations and people," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

"We are studying the effectiveness, long-term effects and legal standing of the laws made by UP and MP. The Gujarat government will take a decision at an appropriate time regarding bringing such a law," he said.

Patel said the fund collection drive is a historic exercise which will connect every Hindu with the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine