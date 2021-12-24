Advertisement
Friday, Dec 24, 2021
Gujarat: Boiler Blast At Chemical Factory Kills 4 In Vadodara, 11 Injured

The powerful blast that ripped through the area killed a 65-year-old man, a teenager and a 30-year-old woman, apart from a 4-year-old girl, said police officials.

Plumes of smoke emerging from a chemical factory in Gujarat's Vadodara | PTI

2021-12-24T16:02:16+05:30
Published: 24 Dec 2021, Updated: 24 Dec 2021 4:02 pm

A major blast of a boiler at a chemical factory located in Vadodara GIDC area of Gujarat killed a four-year-old girl and three others on Friday while 11 people sustained injuries, according to a police official said.

A 65-year-old man, a teenager and a 30-year-old woman are among the deceased, he said.

"A powerful blast ripped through the area around 9.30 am. Fifteen persons were found injured and they were rushed to nearby hospitals. Four of them were either declared brought dead or died during treatment," inspector of Makarpura police station, Sajid Baloch, said.

The persons who lost their lives in the incident and the injured ones included workers and people who were passing by from the area when the blast occurred, he added.

"The four persons died either due to burn injuries or after getting hit by some flying objects. A forensic team has reached the spot to investigate the cause of the blast," Baloch said. 

