January 20, 2021
Corona
Government Should Mark Gurupurab By Repealing New Farm Laws: Majinder Sirsa

Majinder Sirsa was speaking to reporters after delivering langar food for farmer leaders attending their tenth round of talks with the government.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 January 2021
Akali Dal leader Majinder Sirsa
Akali Dal leader Majinder Sirsa on Wednesday urged the government to mark the auspicious occasion of Gurupurab by repealing the contentious farm laws. Farmers are protesting against these farm laws for almost two months on the borders of Delhi.

Majinder Siras, who heads Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC), said the tractor rally proposed by farmers will take place as per the schedule on January 26 whether the Delhi police allocate a route or not.

Sirsa was speaking to reporters after delivering langar food for farmer leaders attending their tenth round of talks with the government at Vigyan Bhawan.

Sirsa said farmers are peace-loving and patriotic by nature and it is strange that the Centre feels they may disrupt the atmosphere on Republic Day.

He also alleged that the Centre is trying to intimidate farmers by serving them NIA (National Investigation Agency) notices.

Sirsa, who was earlier an MLA in the Delhi assembly, said Gurupurab is being celebrated today and the government should mark this day by taking back three farm bills as a gift for the protesting farmers.

 With PTI inputs

