Govt Issues Draft Notice To Exempt Drivers From Taking Test For License

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways under Nitin Gadkari has proposed rules that will enable the setting up of Accredited Driver Training Centres across the country. The ministry issued a draft notice seeking accreditation of driving training centres to help citizens gain "quality training".

If a person completes his training provided by these test centres then he will not have to take a driving test to get a driver's license issued. The training from the accredited centres will be enough to secure a license from the state transport authorities.

According to the notification uploaded on the website of the ministry, anyone who takes training from such accredited driving centres shall be exempted from taking a driving test while applying for a driver's license.

The government has sought feedback on the proposed rules from the public for the next 30 days on the draft notification.

