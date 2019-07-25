﻿
Governor May Recommend President's Rule In Karnataka; BJP Delegation In Delhi To Meet Amit Shah

The delegation will meet Home Minister Amit Shah and party working President JP Nadda later in the day and is expected to discuss the future course of action to form the government in Karnataka.

25 July 2019
BJP State President BS Yeddyurappa with his party MLAs show victory sign after HD Kumaraswamy lost the vote of confidence during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru. (PTI)
A Karnataka BJP spokesperson on Thursday said the Governor may recommend President's rule in the state till the time Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar takes a decision on the disqualification of rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs who defied party whip during the trust vote.

Meanwhile, a BJP delegation arrived in Delhi to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and party working president JP Nadda, a day after chief minister-in-waiting BS Yeddyurappa said that he was waiting for instructions from party's top leadership.  

"If the Speaker takes longer time to accept or reject the resignations of the rebels, the Governor (Vajubhai Vala) may recommend President's rule in the state, as we would not like to stake claim to power in such a situation," BJP's state spokesman G. Madhusudan told IANS.

The BJP delegation comprising Jagadish Shettar, Basavraj Bommai, Arvind Limbavali and other leaders reached Delhi on Thursday.

The delegation will meet Shah and Nadda later in the day and is expected to discuss the future course of action to form the government in Karnataka.

The Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka lost the trust vote on July 23.

Jagadish Shettar said the delegation was in the national capital to chart out the future strategy for Karnataka.

"You know the situation in Karnataka? The new government has to come. The earlier government has lost the majority, and they have resigned.

"We are meeting the BJP leaders to take their advice on how to go further," Arvind Limbavali said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Outlook Web Bureau B.S. Yeddyurappa H.D. Deve Gowda, H.D. Kumaraswamy Karnataka New Delhi National

