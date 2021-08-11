Maharashtra Govt Announces Major Relaxations; Check What's Allowed And What's Not

Maharashtra government Wednesday announced fully vaccinated people will be allowed to enter malls, while as government as well as private offices can operate at full capacity in the state.

The state’s Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the COVID-19 restrictions will be relaxed after August 15.

He said guards at the malls need to check the COVID-19 vaccination certificates before letting anyone inside.

"There should be guards at malls. It is the responsibility of the mall owner. Guards need to check the certificates of visitors," he said.

He also said government as well as private offices would be allowed to operate at full capacity.

The government has already announced that fully vaccinated people can board trains in the state.

"People with double doses can board local trains. The state government has given instructions to issue monthly and quarterly passes to people," he said.

The hotels and restaurants in the state have been asked to operate at 50 percent capacity, while shops can open upto 10pm.

Besides, the minister said 200 guests are allowed for wedding functions in open, while only 50 percent people can be allowed if the function is held indoors.

However, he said cinema halls, theatres and places of worship will not be allowed to open.

