Goods Vehicle Containing 1,000 Kg Explosives Material Seized In Kolkata, 2 Arrested

A goods vehicle loaded with 1,000 kilograms of explosive material was seized in Kolkata on Saturday and two persons have been arrested.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 March 2019
Based on prior information, the Special Task Force of Kolkata Police intercepted the commercial vehicle from Tala Bridge in Chitpur, in the early hours of the day.

"About 1,000 kg of explosive substances (potassium nitrate) stored in 27 gunny bags were seized," a police officer said.

"The vehicle was coming from Odisha and was heading towards North 24 Parganas district. We have arrested the driver and the helper of the goods vehicle. We are interrogating the duo and trying to find out more details from them," the officer added.

Two residents of Odisha's Balasore district -- Indrajit Bhui (25) and Padmolochon Dey (31) -- have been arrested and further interrogation is underway.

(With inputs from Agencies)

