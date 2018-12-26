Golfer Jyoti Randhawa Arrested For Alleged Poaching At UP's Tiger Reserve, Riffle Recovered

﻿
He had allegedly killed a jungle fowl on Tuesday despite the fact that hunting of wild animals is prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 December 2018
Image Credit: Facebook/@JyotiRandhawa
2018-12-26T14:38:36+0530

Veteran Indian golfer Jyoti Randhawa was arrested by the Forest Department of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday for alleged poaching in Bahraich.

An A-22 rifle was also recovered from a vehicle which was registered in Randhawa's name.

He had allegedly killed a jungle fowl on Tuesday despite the fact that hunting of wild animals is prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Randhawa was apparently intercepted and arrested by the authorities near Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Motipur Range of Katerniaghat, added reports.

Randhawa is the ex-husband of Bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh. The couple got divorced in 2014.

The 46-year-old turned a professional golfer in 1994. He has ranked in the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking several times between 2004 and 2009. He finished top on the Asian Tour money list and his best finish on the European Tour is tied second in the 2004 Johnnie Walker Classic.

PTI

