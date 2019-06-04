Giriraj Singh Taunts NDA Allies Nitish Kumar, Ram Vilas Paswan Over Iftar Party

Riding high after his victory in the Lok Sabha elections and his subsequent retention in the Narendra Modi Cabinet, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and LJP chief and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan for holding an iftar party and posing a picture to display their love for holy month of Ramadan.

Even the presence of prominent BJP leaders from Bihar could not dissuade Singh from taking a swipe at the allies.

Singh posted the comment along with a picture of Nitish Kumar, Paswan, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi holding each other's hands at the iftar in Patna on Monday.

Singh's Hindi tweet roughly translates to, "How beautiful would it have been if fruits only feasts were organised during Navratri with same passion? Why do we fall behind when it comes to our own practices and religion, and believe in showoff?"





The Governor of Bihar, Lalji Tandon and BJP leader Ram Kripal Yadav also attended the gathering. Chirag Paswan was also seen at the event.

Singh's sharp attack comes days after Kumar's JD(U)'s opted out of the BJP-led central Cabinet citing lack of "proportionate representation" being offered to the NDA allies.

Soon after, in the expansion of Bihar Cabinet only JD(U) MLAs were inducted in the vacant berths.

JD-U spokesperson Sanjay Singh did not like Singh remark and reacted demanding action against the Begusarai MP.

"It is high time BJP should take Giriraj Singh's statements seriously and act against him as PM Narendra Modi had recently stated that he would check and control all such leaders of his party who speak the language of hate," the Janata Dal-United leader said.

Nitish's JD-U and Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party are allies of the Bharatiya Janata Party.