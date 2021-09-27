Advertisement
Monday, Sep 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

German Ambassador Reiterates Importance of India-Germany Ties As Powers Transition In Germany

As the new coalition government is set to take the helm of the Federal Republic of Germany, the German Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner listed out India's importance in various world issues.

German Ambassador Reiterates Importance of India-Germany Ties As Powers Transition In Germany
German Ambassador to India, Walter J. Lindner | Twitter

Trending

German Ambassador Reiterates Importance of India-Germany Ties As Powers Transition In Germany
outlookindia.com
2021-09-27T15:03:52+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 27 Sep 2021, Updated: 27 Sep 2021 3:03 pm

India is becoming an important country for Germany in the Indo-Pacific region and the next coalition government in Berlin is expected to continue strong ties with New Delhi, German Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner said on Monday.

He said relations between India and Germany saw a significant upswing including in areas of trade and investment in the last over one decade and that the upward trajectory in ties is likely to continue.

"None of the global issues can be solved without India, be it climate change, global warming, trade issues, Covid-19 vaccination and terrorism... India is important for us," he told reporters.

Related Stories

G4 Countries Knock At The UNSC Door For Entry As Reforms Awaited For Over Two Decades

His comments came as Berlin is seeing the arrival of a new coalition government following the parliamentary elections.

According to reports, Social Democrats (SPD) was ahead of the ruling conservative bloc of Angela Merkel in the elections.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

The recent federal elections marked the end of Merkel's 16-year tenure as the German Chancellor, a period that saw significant expansion of India-Germany ties. 

Merkel has already announced that she will not seek a fresh term at the helm of the country.
"The Indo-Pacific is becoming more and more important and India has emerged as a major player in the region," the German envoy said. 

On Afghanistan, he said there was a need to address the need for humanitarian assistance in the country.

Referring to the Taliban's takeover of Kabul, he said the world community failed to properly predict the speed with which the group took over the country.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk India Germany National International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Nimaben Acharya Becomes First Woman To Be Elected Speaker Of Gujarat Assembly

Nimaben Acharya Becomes First Woman To Be Elected Speaker Of Gujarat Assembly

In Kashmir, Each One A Kabul Expert

Goa's Ex-CM Luizinho Faleir Resigns Congress, Expected To Join TMC

Over 84.50 Crore Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Provided Across Country: Centre

Bharat Bandh: 18 Trains Cancelled As Farmers' Agitation Brings Traffic To Halt In Haryana, Punjab

Delhi Court Shootout: HC To Hear Plea On Enhanced Security Inside Court Premises

J&K: Govt Announcement To Open International Srinagar-Sharjah Flight Creates Buzz In Valley

Mayawati Attacks Yogi, Says Sugarcane Price Hike Done For ‘Selfish Motives’

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bharat Bandh Observed By Farmers Amid Tightened Security In Dehi

Bharat Bandh Observed By Farmers Amid Tightened Security In Dehi

Chennai Super Kings Tops IPL After Last-Ball Win Against KKR

Chennai Super Kings Tops IPL After Last-Ball Win Against KKR

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

More from India

'I Am Tiger, I Control Police': Biplab Deb Asks Officers To Not Worry About Contempt Of Court

'I Am Tiger, I Control Police': Biplab Deb Asks Officers To Not Worry About Contempt Of Court

PM Modi Launches National Digital Mission To Ensure Health IDs For All: Here Is How It Works

PM Modi Launches National Digital Mission To Ensure Health IDs For All: Here Is How It Works

Bharat Bandh: Farmers Happy With 'Good Start' To Nationwide Strike Call

Bharat Bandh: Farmers Happy With 'Good Start' To Nationwide Strike Call

'Bharat Bandh': Delhi Metro Station Near Tikri Border Closed Down

'Bharat Bandh': Delhi Metro Station Near Tikri Border Closed Down

Read More from Outlook

Bharat Bandh: 18 Trains Cancelled As Farmers' Agitation Brings Traffic To Halt In Haryana, Punjab

Bharat Bandh: 18 Trains Cancelled As Farmers' Agitation Brings Traffic To Halt In Haryana, Punjab

Harish Manav / Punjab and Haryana state highways are closed, High Courts in both states have put a stay on the physical hearings, bus services have come to a standstill.

PM Modi Launches National Digital Mission To Ensure Health IDs For All: Here Is How It Works

PM Modi Launches National Digital Mission To Ensure Health IDs For All: Here Is How It Works

Outlook Web Desk / The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission is being implemented in a pilot phase in six Union Territories at present, and it has been rolled out by PM Narendra Modi for entire nation today.

‘Sports NFTs Are A Movement, Not Just A Meme’

‘Sports NFTs Are A Movement, Not Just A Meme’

The sports NFT market is brand new with tremendous potential and is growing fast, says Sidarttha Bezbora.

In Kashmir, Each One A Kabul Expert

In Kashmir, Each One A Kabul Expert

Naseer Ganai / Long before the fall of Kabul on August 15 and before the news channels became keen on its unfolding, Kashmiris have been keeping eye on Afghanistan.

Advertisement