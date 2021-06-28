From Ice-Cream Seller To Sub-Inspector, This Kerala Woman’s Inspiring Story Has Left All In Awe

While many heart-warming stories of indomitable courage and grit have emerged from across the country amid the pandemic, a Kerala woman’s journey from being an ice-cream seller to becoming a sub-inspector has left many in tears.

Annie Siva (31), who is a sub-inspector in Kerala's Varkala police station, has made headlines recently as her rags to riches story has left the country in awe.

According to a tweet posted by Kerala Police, Siva was left to fend for herself as an 18-year-old after she separated from her live-in partner and her parents refused to take her in. At the time, Siva and her six-month-old baby were forced to live in a shanty, near her grandmother’s home.

Siva then resorted to selling ice cream, candies and lemonade to make a living in Kerala’s Sivagiri Mutt.

However, she didn’t let adversity get the better of her and she held on to her dream of becoming a police officer.

From selling candies, Siva then found herself jobs in the insurance sector and she tried her hand at other part-time chores as well such as delivering groceries.

And as she changed from one job to the other, she also studied when she found free time, completed her graduation in Thiruvananthapuram and eventually cracked the police constable examination in 2016.

"I always wanted to be an Indian Police Service officer. But fate had other things in store. Now, I feel proud and also emotional with the kind of support I am getting after many shared my Facebook post in which I shared my joy in a brief note," NDTV, quoted Siva as saying.

Sharing her story, the Kerala Police tweeted, “A true model of willpower and confidence. An 18-year-old girl who was left on the streets with her 6-month-old baby after being abandoned by her husband and family has become Sub Inspector at Varkala police station."

With Siva now serving as a police officer in the same town she was once abandoned in, life has definitely come a full circle.

