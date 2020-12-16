From 2021, JEE To Be Conducted 4 Times A Year In 13 Languages, First Round In February

The first edition of the JEE exam will be held from February 23 to 26, followed by rounds in March, April and May.

"We have examined the suggestions received from students and various quarters and it has been decided that JEE-Mains will be held in four sessions in February, March, April and May," Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said.

"The first session will be held from February 23-26 and the results will be declared within five days from the last date of exams," he said.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), Main in 13 languages including English from 2021.

The students will have the option to take the test in Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu besides English. Until so far, the NTA held the test in English, Hindi and Gujarati only.

The testing agency will conduct the nation-wide entrance examination four times in multiple shifts starting with the first Session in February end next year. The Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will announce the schedule of the test today evening.

The move to conduct the test four times a year seeks to provide multiple opportunities to the candidates to improve their scores. It also seeks to ensure that a candidate does not wait for the entire year if she or he misses the test due to reasons beyond control. The NTA conducted the entrance exam twice a year so far.

The testing agency will prepare the all India merit list taking best of the NTA scores of the students and announce the results of each of the sessions soon after the exams. It will compile and release the all India rank list of the qualified candidates after the conduct of the fourth session of the JEE Main in May.

The NTA conducts the JEE Main for admission to undergraduate engineering programs as well as architecture and planning courses at the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other centrally funded technical institutions. Several other engineering colleges and universities also accept the JEE Main scores of admission in various states. The JEE Main is also an eligibility test for the JEE Advanced which is conducted by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) for admission.

