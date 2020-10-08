October 08, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Freedom Of Speech And Expression Most Abused, Says SC On ‘Fake News’ On Tablighi Jamaat

Freedom Of Speech And Expression Most Abused, Says SC On ‘Fake News’ On Tablighi Jamaat

The Supreme Court sought an affidavit from the I&B secretary with details of steps taken in the past to stop motivated media reporting in such cases.

PTI 08 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Freedom Of Speech And Expression Most Abused, Says SC On ‘Fake News’ On Tablighi Jamaat
Tablighi Jamaat members leaving the compound in Nizamuddin, Delhi.
File photo
Freedom Of Speech And Expression Most Abused, Says SC On ‘Fake News’ On Tablighi Jamaat
outlookindia.com
2020-10-08T13:57:53+05:30

Freedom of speech and expression is the “most abused right” in recent times, the Supreme Court on Thursday said while hearing pleas of Jamiat-Ulama-I-Hind and others alleging that a section of media was spreading communal hatred over the Tablighi Jamaat congregation during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde also took strong exception to the affidavit filed by the central government in response to the petition and stated that it has been filed by a junior officer and also does not address any specific instances of bad reporting raised by the petitioner.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for Jamaat, said the Centre in its affidavit has stated that petitioners are trying to muzzle freedom of speech and expression.

To this, the bench said, “They are free to make any averment in their affidavit like you are free to make any argument you want”.   

The bench was irked over the fact that instead of secretary of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, an additional secretary filed the affidavit which contained “unnecessary” and “nonsensical” averments with regard to media reporting in the Tablighi Jamaat issue.

“You cannot treat this court the way you are doing in this case,” said the bench, also comprising Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

The apex court sought an affidavit from the I&B secretary with details of steps taken in the past to stop motivated media reporting in such cases.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Hathras Case: NGO Moves SC, Seeks Transfer Of Probe To CBI

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Media Delhi Tablighi jamaat Markaz COVID-19 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos