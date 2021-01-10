Free Ride: Assam CM Flags Off Free Bus Service For Women, Senior Citizens In Guwahati

The chief minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal launched 25 buses on Saturday to provide free transport service to the women and senior citizens to travel within the city of Guwahati.

The new bus service, dedicated for women and senior citizens will ply in five routes. It was launched under the Bhraman Sarathi Scheme. "The free transport service would immensely help women and senior citizens," chief minister said while flagging off the new pink buses.

CM Sarbananda Sonowal also appealed to all commuters for taking care of the buses. "The new bus service of the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) will impart a new dimension to the state governments welfare measures in the new year," he added.

Sonowal lauded Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and all ASTC employees for their dedicated service during the pandemic period.

ASTC buses transported essential items within the Northeastern region and to other parts of the country, besides bringing back people stranded outside the state during the lockdown.

Speaking on the occasion, Patowary said that his department introduced this bus service for women and senior citizens as per the direction of the chief minister to make their travel safe and comfortable.

(With PTI Inputs)

