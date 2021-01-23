January 23, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Sand Turns Into Gold? Pune Jeweller Tricked Into Buying Sand For Rs 50 Lakh

Sand Turns Into Gold? Pune Jeweller Tricked Into Buying Sand For Rs 50 Lakh

A man tricks a jeweller in Hadaspur into believing that the sand he is selling will turn into gold upon heating.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Sand Turns Into Gold? Pune Jeweller Tricked Into Buying Sand For Rs 50 Lakh
Representational image
File Photo
Sand Turns Into Gold? Pune Jeweller Tricked Into Buying Sand For Rs 50 Lakh
outlookindia.com
2021-01-23T15:50:55+05:30

A man tricked a jeweller in Hadaspur into believing that the sand he is selling will turn into gold upon heating. The jeweller eventually fell for the trick and purchased 4kg of sand for around Rs 50 lakh only to realise he has been duped.

According to a report in the Indian Express - A jeweller who runs a shop at Hadaspur filed a complaint with Hadaspur police claiming that he has been duped of around  Rs 50 lakh.

The jeweller mentioned in his complaint that the accused came to his shop about a month ago to buy a ring and became friendly with him. With time he started getting close to jeweller's family members. He would often bring them dairy products also.

Police said, the accused gave jeweller 4kg of sand and convinced him that this is special sand from Bengal and it turns into gold upon burning. The jeweller eventually fell for it and bought the sand for Rs 30 lakh of cash and gold worth of Rs 20 lakh.

Later, when the jeweller realised that he has been cheated after trying to light the sand,he filed complaint with the Hadaspur Police.

The police have booked the accused under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Delhi Court Sentences AAP MLA Somnath Bharti To 2 Years In Prison For Assaulting AIIMS Staff

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Pune Scams/Frauds/Rackets National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos