Four Soldiers Injured In Militant Attack In Kulgam: Army

Four soldiers were injured in a grenade attack in Shamsipora on Srinagar-Jammu highway in Kulgam district on Wednesday.

The militants lobbed a grenade on Army’s Road Opening Party during the sanitisation drill at 10: 15 hours today. According to the army, four personnel sustained splinter injuries and who were subsequently evacuated to 92 Base hospital.

Meanwhile, forces have launched a cordon and search operation in the area and searches are going on.

The police sources added that the militants seem to have detonated an IED on the Road Opening Party of the Army leading to their injuries.

The ROP would usually take rest near a school on the Highway for the past few days and the attack has taken place inside the closed school premises, the police sources added.

The attack comes a day after Republic Day was peacefully celebrated across J&K. The authorities had snapped the mobile internet services across Kashmir early Tuesday morning. The government had deployed security forces and police in huge numbers. The roads of the Srinagar and other districts of the valley wore a deserted look as people preferred to stay indoors.

The main function on Republic Day was held in Jammu’s Moulana Azad Stadium where Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha unfurled the tri-colour. Sinha described “successful and violence-free DDC polls” as one of the biggest achievements of his government.

“For a long time, the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir were denied grassroots democracy. We have been successful in conducting violence-free, free and fair elections of the District Development Councils. The high turnout of voters broke the records of many previous elections. I especially congratulate the enlightened citizens, all voters, Central Security Forces, Army, Police and Administrative officials for this. We assure all the elected representatives that with your support, the Jammu and Kashmir Administration will bring the fruits of development to the last person “

“I bow down to the bravery of police personnel and our security forces working day and night to create a conducive atmosphere for smooth day-to-day life and maintaining a peaceful environment. On behalf of entire Jammu and Kashmir, I pay homage to all the warriors who have sacrificed everything for the honour of our tri-colour.”

