Watch: Four MP Tribals Get A Ride In CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Chopper

Four tribals from Jobat tehsil of Madhya Pradesh were in for a high-profile ride on Wednesday when they got the opportunity to fly in the official chopper of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The four, identified as Alirajpur Dariyav Singh, Mangal Singh, Richhu Singh Baghel and Jodh Singh, flew from Ranbyda in the CM's helicopter to Sejawada located in the tribal-dominated Alirajpur district. Meanwhile, the CM himself travelled by road from Ranbyda for a series of programmes in the region as part of his Jandarshan Yatra. The CM's visit came ahead of the upcoming assembly bypoll due in Jobat constituency.

Taking to Twitter, the CM himself shared a video of the four tribals.

"Any kind of smile on the faces of my poor brothers and sisters, it is a matter of happiness for me, this gives me joy," Chouhan wrote.

Bypoll in Jobat is necessitated following the death of Congress MLA Kalavati Bhuria.

Thanking Chouhan for his generosity, they said their dream of flying in a helicopter was fulfilled.

During his programmes, Chouhan announced a number of development projects in Jobat area, including a stadium with a focus on having a facility for archery with an estimated cost of nearly Rs 5 crore.

He also urged them to protect themselves from COVID-19 by getting vaccinated.

The local tribals accorded a traditional welcome to Chouhan on arrival and he also danced with them on the drum beats.

(With inputs from PTI)