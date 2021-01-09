Former Union minister, Cong Veteran Madhavsinh Solanki Dies At 93, Tributes Pour In

Former Gujarat chief minister and Congress veteran leader Madhavsinh Solanki died in Gandhinagar at his residence on early Saturday morning at the age of 93.

Congress President and Solanki's relative Amit Chavda tweeted, "The death of Madhavsinh Solanki has brought extreme grief. May God give peace to his soul. He had made place in the hearts of people by his actions and deeds"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of former Gujarat chief minister Madhavsinh Solanki and called him a formidable leader who played a key role in the state's politics for decades.

PM Modi tweeted, "Shri Madhavsinh Solanki Ji was a formidable leader, playing a key role in Gujarat politics for decades. He will be remembered for his rich service to society."

The PM also said "Whenever I would meet him or speak to him, we would discuss books and he would tell me about a new book he recently read. I will always cherish the interactions we had," adding that Solanki was passionate about politics and culture as well.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also expressed his condolences on the demise of veteran party leader Madhavsinh Solanki and said he will be remembered for his contribution in strengthening the Congress ideology and promoting social justice.

"Saddened by the demise of Shri Madhavsinh Solanki. He will be remembered for his contribution in strengthening the Congress ideology & promoting social justice, Heartfelt condolences to his family & friends," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

Saddened by the demise of Shri Madhavsinh Solanki.



He will be remembered for his contribution in strengthening the Congress ideology & promoting social justice.



While President Ram Nath Kovind said the nation has lost an unmatched leader in the demise of former Gujarat Chief Minister Madhavsinh Solanki and that he will be long remembered as much for his role in shaping modern Gujarat as for his inimitable warmth, charm, and love for literature. Taking to twitter he said, "In the demise of Shri Madhavsinh Solanki, the nation has lost an unmatched leader. He will be long remembered as much for his role in shaping modern Gujarat as for his inimitable warmth, charm, and love for literature. My condolences to his family and well-wishers."

Madhavsinh Solanki had served as External Affairs Minister from June 1991 to March 1992. He was a two term MP of Rajya Sabha from Gujarat and also the longest serving chief minister of Gujarat before Narendra Modi became CM.

He had floated an idea of an alliance of Kshitriya, Harijan, Adivasi (tribal) and Muslim (KHAM) casts and communities in Gujarat for Congress to win elections.

His son Bharatsinh Solanki is also a former Union minister.

