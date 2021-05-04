Former J&K Governor Jagmohan Passes Away At 93

Former Union minister and Jammu and Kashmir governor Jagmohan passed away on Monday. He was 93 and had been battling a brief spell of illness.

A former bureaucrat, Jagmohan served two terms as the governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

While he completed his first term, which began in 1884, his second stint during the 1990s came to an abrupt end due to differences between him and the then V P Singh-led government at the Centre grew over tackling the militancy.

He had also served as the lieutenant governor of Delhi.

Later on, he joined the BJP and was elected to the Lok Sabha on the saffron party’s ticket multiple times. He also served as Union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led cabinet.

Expressing his grief, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Jagmohan as an “exemplary administrator”.

"Jagmohan Ji's demise is a monumental loss for our nation. He was an exemplary administrator and a renowned scholar. He always worked towards the betterment of India. His ministerial tenure was marked by innovative policy making. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

In his condolence message posted on Twitter, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Shri Jagmohan Ji will always be remembered for his remarkable tenure as the Governor of J&K. An able administrator and later a devoted politician who took key decisions for the nation's peace & progress. India mourns his sad demise. My deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanti."

Jagmohan’s tenure as a Union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government earned him praise from many quarters.

(With PTI inputs)

