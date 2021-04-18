Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda Tests Positive For Covid-19

Senior Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his wife Asha Hooda tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

Hooda is suffering from a mild fever and as a precautionary measure the 73-year-old Congress veteran will be hospitalised in Gurgaon, party MLA B B Batra told PTI.

When contacted, Hooda told PTI over phone that he had fever but was feeling fine.

Hooda joins a slew of many other politicians including UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Union minister Sanjeev Balyan among others who recently tested positive for the virus.

News of the former Haryana CM testing positive for the virus comes in the backdrop of India reporting a record 2,61,500 new Covid-19 infections on Sunday.

Meanwhile, on Friday, another senior Congress leader from the state, Randeep Singh Surjewala, had also tested Covid-19 positive.

Last year Hooda's son and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda had also contracted coronavirus.

(With PTI inputs)

