January 22, 2021
Corona
Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi Provided ‘Z+’ VIP Security Cover

A Rajya Sabha member now, Gogoi was earlier being provided with a security cover of the Delhi Police.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 January 2021
File Photo
2021-01-22T17:28:46+05:30

The Centre on Friday accorded the top category 'Z+' VIP security cover to former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi.

According to the official sources, Gogoi, 66, will be protected by armed commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) during his travel all across the country.

A Rajya Sabha member now, Gogoi was earlier being provided with a security cover of the Delhi Police.

He retired in November, 2019 and was later nominated to the upper house of Parliament by the government.

 The CRPF has a VIP security unit and Gogoi is its 63rd protectee, sources said.

They said an armed mobile team of 8-12 CRPF commandos will be securing the former CJI during travel while his house will be guarded by a similar team.

With PTI inputs

 

