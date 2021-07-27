BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana Appointed As Delhi Police Commissioner

Also read Replug| Gujarat IPS Officer Rakesh Asthana Appointed Chief Of BSF

Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana was appointed as the Delhi Police Commissioner, Union Home Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Prior to this, Asthana held the post of Director General, BSF. According to the Home Ministry statement, IPS officer SS Deswal will take charge of the DG’s post till a “regular incumbent” is appointed.

Previously, Asthana served in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He was removed from the CBI in 2018 following a bitter public feud with the then CBI chief Alok Verma.

