July 27, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana Appointed As Delhi Police Commissioner

BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana Appointed As Delhi Police Commissioner

Previously, Rakesh Asthana served in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Outlook Web Bureau 27 July 2021, Last Updated at 10:36 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana Appointed As Delhi Police Commissioner
Rakesh Asthana was removed from the CBI in 2018 following a bitter public feud with the then CBI chief Alok Verma.
PTI
BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana Appointed As Delhi Police Commissioner
outlookindia.com
2021-07-27T22:36:26+05:30
Also read

Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana was appointed as the Delhi Police Commissioner, Union Home Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Prior to this, Asthana held the post of Director General, BSF. According to the Home Ministry statement, IPS officer SS Deswal will take charge of the DG’s post till a “regular incumbent” is appointed.

Previously, Asthana served in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He was removed from the CBI in 2018 following a bitter public feud with the then CBI chief Alok Verma.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Who is Basavaraj Bommai, The New Karnataka CM?

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos