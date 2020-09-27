Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey has joined the JD(U) in the presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today. The ceremony took place at the Chief Minister’s residence earlier in the day.

Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday, lending credence to speculations that the IPS officer's sudden move of taking VRS was propelled by the intention to join politics. Pandey, who stepped down as the state police chief less than a week ago, however, insisted that he had walked down to the state headquarters of the JD(U), headed by Chief Minister, to "thank" him for the trust reposed in him by the latter.

"I discussed nothing political with the Chief Minister. I have worked with him for long and, after retirement, I just wanted to thank him for his support. If and when I decide to join any political party, I will make it known to all, Pandey told a posse of journalists waiting outside the JD(U) office at Birchand Patel Marg.

