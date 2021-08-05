Following Student Protests, Tripura Govt Asks Its Board To Review Results

Tripura government on Thursday asked its Board of Secondary Education to review the recently declared results of Class X and Class XII, following protests by the students, who have expressed their dissatisfaction with their evaluation.

Addressing a press conference at the state’s secretariat, Education Minister Ratanlal Nath said the government has informed Tripura Board of Secondary Education to review the results of the dissatisfied students.

“We had formed a ten member expert committee for the evaluation after students expressed their dissatisfaction with the results. We have identified that it is not of a big number of students. However, since there is dissatisfaction still, we have informed the Board to review the results,”said Nath.

He added it will be checked, if there is any error in the marks sent by the schools to the Board, or in the evaluation process.

He said review will be conducted, and changes will be made accordingly.

Nath, who hold law portfolio said government and his party doesn’t believe in any kind of agitation or road blocking, and added if any such type of situation arises corrective steps need to be taken immediately.

Meanwhile, Nath informed a total 3803 persons have been arrested, while a fine of Rs 61,40,680 has been collected from the violators of COVID-19 protocol in the state, from April 2021 to 29th July 2021.

