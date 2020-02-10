'Focus On Improving Economy, Not Politics Of Hatred': Mamata Banerjee To Centre

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday once again targetted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre, saying it should look after the economy instead of doing "politics of hatred".

Banerjee also said that everyone should work together to improve the economy, and "the prime minister should talk to Opposition parties if need be."

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo added the Centre, these days, doesn't consult states before making any decision on economic policies.

Banerjee has been one of the most vociferous critics of the Narendra Modi-led Central government. She was also the first chief minister to raise voice against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The BJP, on the other hand, had challenged Banerjee's supremacy in Bengal, making major inroads into the state after winning 18 seats with almost an identical vote share.