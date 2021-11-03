Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Five Reasons Why National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) Should Be Relooked

National Eligibility and Entrance Test has been facing stiff opposition from some of the states such as Tamil Nadu. Here’s are five reasons why medical experts believe that it’s high time that NEET is relooked.

Five Reasons Why National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) Should Be Relooked
NEET was introduced by the erstwhile Medical Council of India for the first time in 2010. | Representational Image

Trending

Five Reasons Why National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) Should Be Relooked
outlookindia.com
2021-11-03T14:43:57+05:30
Jeevan Prakash Sharma
Jeevan Prakash Sharma

Jeevan Prakash Sharma

More stories from Jeevan Prakash Sharma
View All

Published: 03 Nov 2021, Updated: 03 Nov 2021 2:43 pm

National Eligibility and Entrance Test, which is conducted to admit students for the MBBS programme, has been facing stiff opposition from some of the states such as Tamil Nadu since its implementation through Supreme Court order in 2016. 

In the past six years, it looks like the disadvantages of this “One, Nation, One Merit, One Examination” have stacked up well against its advantages. The implementation of NEET was never a smooth process and since the beginning it faced a lot of opposition from students, colleges and state governments. 

It was introduced by the erstwhile Medical Council of India for the first time in 2010. Immediately, it was challenged by some state governments, mainly Tamil Nadu, and many private medical colleges in the High Court of Madras and other High Courts in India. The contesting parties saw NEET as an assault upon their freedom to admit students through the process largely formulated by them. 

Related Stories

Odisha School Reopening: Classes VI, VII To Resume Soon

Legal Challenges to NEET

Meanwhile, in another matter pending before the Supreme Court, the apex court asked the Central Government and MCI to come up with a single-window system for medical entrance.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

In 2012, a sitting judge of the Supreme Court while hearing some other matter, verbally advised the MCI lawyers to move transfer petitions so that all the cases pending against NEET in other high courts could be heard at one place and given finality. On July 18, 2013, a three-judge bench headed by the then Chief Justice Altamas Kabir set aside NEET. One of the judges, Justice AR Dave dissented with the verdict. 

Three years later in April 2016, MCI filed a review petition pleading the reassessment of the 2013 order and the Supreme Court allowed it to hear. The very next day, the apex court also entertained a PIL filed by Dr (Major) Gulshan Garg, Orthopaedic Surgeon and Chairman, Sankalp Charitable Trust for holding NEET. 

The SC upheld NEET once again in 2016 and every other exam scheduled for that year came to be shelved. Despite strong opposition from a section of experts, colleges and some states, NEET was implemented. 

Tamil Nadu remained at the forefront for its fight against NEET and even the then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had seen it as an attack of the federal nature of Indian polity. 

It is pertinent to add here that admissions to MBBS to Medical Colleges in Tamil Nadu were until then on the basis of 10+2 marks. The State incidentally produces one of the largest and finest medical professionals in the nation and has higher standards of health care services delivery both in the government and private sector. 

In 2018, the Apex Court upheld the NEET Regulations and thwarted any challenge to NEET. Tamil Nadu’s present government has now mounted a spirited attack against NEET. 

Here’s are five reasons why medical experts believe that it’s high time that NEET is relooked:

States’ sovereignty under threat: The Constitution of India establishes a federal polity in which states are sovereign in their realm. Health is a state subject. It is for the state government to invest in health education and make an investment by private players attractive. “Logically, the State should also have a share in the manner and mode in which students are admitted in these colleges keeping merit in mind,” DK Garg, a Supreme Court lawyer, said. 

States Reservation mars merit list: Many states like Punjab and Maharashtra have reserved medical seats for state students. “If a student from Delhi is higher on merit list compared to a student in Punjab, the latter will get admission due to reservation while the former will have to wait. What is the point of having a national merit list?,” a senior health official from the Delhi government said. The current scenario is beneficial from those states which have a good number of private and government medical colleges. 

The concentration of opportunities for candidates: Before the implementation of NEET, states and some colleges used to hold separate exams and students had multiple opportunities to appear even if they missed one or two due to health or any other personal reasons. Now, since there is only one examination in the whole area, this has put immense pressure on students. Also, there are multiple tests to get admission in engineering, law etc.

Even the coaching industry got a huge boost after NEET as students have only one opportunity in the whole year. 

Incidents like paper leak jeopardise its sanctity: Since the implementation of NEET, many cases have been reported in which unscrupulous elements have allegedly leaked the paper to students in some states. According to Garg, the biggest disadvantage with one examination deciding the fate of the country is that unfortunate incidents such as the examination paper being leaked or mistakes committed during the evaluation may vitiate the entire process. “Every year plenty of allegations are heard on this count. All this calls for a re-examination of the process itself. Let there be a stakeholder consultation to relook the issue,” he said. 

Percentile system discredits individual performance: Before NEET, a percentage system was in place to assess a candidates’ performance. Under the percentage system, an individual score against the highest total marks used to be assessed. Under the percentile system, the candidate who has scored the highest marks becomes the benchmark for the assessment of other candidates’ performance. Due to this, often low scoring candidates, who might have been eliminated in the previous system, get admission in the current system.

Tags

Jeevan Prakash Sharma National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Ahead Of PM Modi’s Kedarnath Visit, Uttarakhand CM Dhami Reviews Preparations

Ahead Of PM Modi’s Kedarnath Visit, Uttarakhand CM Dhami Reviews Preparations

NIA Arrests Bangladesh Based Terrorist In West Bengal

Odisha School Reopening: Classes VI, VII To Resume Soon

Pakistan Not Allowing Srinagar-Sharjah Flight In It's Territory Is Unfortunate: Omar Abdullah

Is Education 'Service' Under Consumer Protection Act? Supreme Court Agrees To Examine

Rajasthan: BJP Lost Five Seats Out Of Seven In By-polls Since 2018

Covid-19 Stats Of India In Safe Zone Before Diwali, Active Cases At 252 Day Low

PM Modi Holds Review Meeting With DMs Of Over 40 Districts Having Low Covid Vaccination

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pakistan Tame Namibia, Storm Into T20 World Cup Semifinals

Pakistan Tame Namibia, Storm Into T20 World Cup Semifinals

'Underwater Fashion: Photos That'll Take Your <em>Shwas</em> Away'

'Underwater Fashion: Photos That'll Take Your Shwas Away'

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat Bangladesh

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Advertisement

More from India

Dengue: Centre Sends Expert Teams To 9 States, UTs Reporting High Number Of Cases

Dengue: Centre Sends Expert Teams To 9 States, UTs Reporting High Number Of Cases

PM Modi meets Nepal PM Deuba in COP26 Climate Summit In Glasgow; Climate Change, Covid-19 Discussed

PM Modi meets Nepal PM Deuba in COP26 Climate Summit In Glasgow; Climate Change, Covid-19 Discussed

Climate Change: What PM Modi Said At Biden-Led COP26 Event In Glasgow

Climate Change: What PM Modi Said At Biden-Led COP26 Event In Glasgow

Jharkhand: MLA Not Invited To Rajyotsav Function, Wants Collector Charged With Sedition

Jharkhand: MLA Not Invited To Rajyotsav Function, Wants Collector Charged With Sedition

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Holds Review Meeting With DMs Of Over 40 Districts Having Low Covid Vaccination

PM Modi Holds Review Meeting With DMs Of Over 40 Districts Having Low Covid Vaccination

Outlook Web Desk / PM Modi's review meeting includes districts with less than 50 per cent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of vaccine.

Five Reasons Why National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) Should Be Relooked

Five Reasons Why National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) Should Be Relooked

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / NEET has been facing stiff opposition from some of the states such as Tamil Nadu. Here’s are five reasons why medical experts believe that it’s high time that NEET is relooked.

Three English Lessons For Kohli's Men Ahead Of Tie Vs AFG

Three English Lessons For Kohli's Men Ahead Of Tie Vs AFG

Koushik Paul / With two losses from as many games, India need to win their final three games and hope for other results to go in their favour to make the T20 World Cup knockouts.

Climate Change: What PM Modi Said At Biden-Led COP26 Event In Glasgow

Climate Change: What PM Modi Said At Biden-Led COP26 Event In Glasgow

Outlook Web Desk / PM Modi underlined the need to ensure transparent climate finance during a roundtable event on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Advertisement