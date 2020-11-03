November 03, 2020
Corona
FIR Against Amitabh Bachchan, KBC Over A Quiz Question

KBC was trolled by netizens for Bachchan asking a question...

Outlook Web Bureau 03 November 2020
Superstar Amitabh Bachchan and his hit show Kaun Banega Crorepati land in trouble for asking a controversial question on the quiz programme. During Friday's special Karamveer episode which featured Magsaysay award winning social activist Bezwada Wilson and Crime Patrol host Anup Soni, Big B asked a question which the complainants in their FIR say has hurt 'Hindu sentiments'.

A BJP MLA in Maharashtra on Tuesday approached police seeking action against megastar Amitabh Bachchan and makers of TV show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12' for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments.

Abhimanyu Pawar, BJP legislator from Ausa in Latur district, in a complaint to Latur SP Nikhil Pingle said action should be taken against Bachchan and Sony Entertainment Television over a question asked during Friday's  episode.

"There was an attempt to insult Hindus and create discord between Hindus and Buddhists who have been living in harmony," Pawar tweeted, posting a copy of his two-page letter to the police official.

The question Big B asked to the hotseat contestants, worth Rs 6,40,000 was:

Q) On 25 December 1927, Dr BR Ambedkar and his followers burned copies of which scripture?

And the options were: (A) Vishnu Purana (B) Bhagavad Gita, (C) Rigdev (D) Manusmriti

Wilson answered the question correctly as Manusmriti, to which Bachchan elaborated: “In 1927, Dr. B R Ambedkar condemned the ancient Hindu text Manusmriti to ideologically justify caste discrimination and untouchability and he also burned copies of it.”

A part of the social media erupted in indignation, with calls to boycott KBC, blaming the show for promoting 'Leftist' ideas and 'hurting Hindu sentiments'.

Here are some of the tweets:

 

 

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri shared a clip from the show on micro-blogging site Twitter, claiming KBC was "hijacked by Commies". "Innocent kids, learn this is how culture wars are won. Its called coding," he tweeted.

(With PTI Inputs)

