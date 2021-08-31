FIR Against 6 After Video Of Them Thrashing Man Inside Graveyard Goes Viral In MP

In yet another incident of assault that has been going viral after. it was caught on tape, a group of men were seen thrashing a 22-year-old inside a graveyard in Madhya Pradesh. The victim identified as Kuldeep Yogi was seemingly beaten up by six men in the state's Harda district.

The incident occurred inside a graveyard in Uda village on Monday afternoon. A case has been registered against six men, two of whom have been arrested.

A resident of the same village, Yogi lodged a complaint against the assailants on Monday evening, alleging that a group of men had beaten him up in the graveyard, Harda's sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Himani Mishra said.

On the basis of the complaint, the accused identified as Asif, Saif, Feroz, Arif, Shoeb and Ikhlaq, all in their early 20s, were booked under sections 294 (obscene act in any public place), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, she said.

Speaking to the media, the victim said the accused had called him to the spot and beaten him up, saying that they will not allow others to flaunt power in the area.

The accused shot a video of the incident and circulated it on WhatsApp groups, he claimed.

The video, which surfaced on social media shows a group of men beating up the victim, while a Haryanvi song played in the background, it was stated.



(With inputs from PTI)

